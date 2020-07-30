Blues shut out in exhibition loss to Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues were back on the ice against an opponent other than themselves for the first time in four months since the coronavirus shut down. The Blues showed the rust of live game action in being shut out 4-0 by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Domink Kubalik posted two goals and an assist in the Blackhawks defeated the defending-champion Blues in Edmtonton.

Brandon Saad and Dylan Strome also scored, while Corey Crawford and Malcolm Subban each split netminding duties in the shutout.

St. Louis plays the Colorado Avalanche in their first round-robin game at Rogers Place on Sunday.