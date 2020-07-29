Merrifield’s blast not enough as Royals fall to Tigers

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart belted two-run homers in the third inning as the Tigers beat the Royals 4-3 in Detroit.

Five Tigers’ relievers held Kansas City scoreless on two hits the final six innings with Tyler Alexander picking up the victory.

Whit Merrifield accounted for the KC runs with a three-run homer in the third. Tyler Zuber took the loss.

Danny Duffy will start today for the Royals as the four-game series continues in Detroit.

In roster moves, the Royals put left-handers Mike Montgomery and Foster Griffin on the injured list.

Montgomery has a lat strain and Griffin a forearm strain. Griffin picked up the win Monday in his major league debut on his 25th birthday, but left after six batters with the injury.

The Royals recalled outfielder Jake Newberry and outfielder Nick Heath from the taxi squad.

The Royals signed former National League All-Star and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.