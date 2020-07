Carlos Martínez struggled in his first start in almost two years in the Cardinals’ series-opening 6-3 loss to the Twins at Target Field.

Martínez allowed six runs on seven hits across three and two-thirds innings.

Tyler O’Neill smacked a two-run home run in the 5th and Tommy Edman added a solo shot in the 8th for St. Louis, which dropped to 2-and-2.

The series continues tonight with Daniel Ponce de Leon taking the mound against Minnesota’s Rich Hill.