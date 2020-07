Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas is out for the rest of 2020 season.

The club placed him on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain, which will require surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm.

St. Louis expects him back for next year.

Daniel Ponce de Leon will start tonight’s game against the Twins in place of Mikolas, who missed most of Spring Training with a flexor tendon strain. The 31-year-old was 27-and-18 with a 3.46 ERA in 64 starts for the Cards the past two seasons.