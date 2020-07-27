Strikeouts again costly as Royals drop series finale

Carlos Carrasco worked into the seventh inning and struck out 10 as the Indians crushed the Royals 9-2 in Cleveland. It marked the second time in the three game series that a Cleveland starter posted double digit strikeouts.

Jose Ramirez homered twice, drove in four and scored four times as Cleveland took two-of-three to win the series.

Erick Mejia’s first inning throwing error led to two unearned runs off starter Ronald Bolanos, who took the loss in his KC debut.

Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield drove in the Royals’ runs.