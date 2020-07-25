Royals shup out in opener at Cleveland

The Kansas City Royals offense struggled in falling 2-0 to Cleveland on Opening Day.

The Royals could only manage four hits on the night while striking out 18 times. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber recorded 14 of those strikeouts over 7 innings for the win.

Danny Duffy took the loss, lasting just 4 1/3 innings giving up the two earned runs and striking out two. Kansas City pitchers would limit Cleveland to just five hits on the night.

The lone scoring came in the fifth inning as Cleveland scored twice. The Royals helped out the Indians by hitting two batters in that frame.