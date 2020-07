Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif posted on social media his decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

The starting right guard becomes the first player to opt out.

Here is the tweet.

My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 25, 2020

