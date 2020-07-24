Southern Missouri company expansion to include 130 new jobs

Armstrong World Industries in southern Missouri’s Marshfield is expanding – bringing another 130 jobs to the area next year. The wall and ceiling maker is investing about $8 million to expand its manufacturing, warehouse and office space by 50,000 square feet.

During a groundbreaking event yesterday, Armstrong ACGI Plant Manager David San Paolo said the company is seeing a demand for the warmth and refinement aesthetic available in its wood ceilings.

A state press release says the business currently employs about 180 full time workers. When the expansion is completed in early 2021, Armstrong says there will be even more open positions in production, design, project management and procurement.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet