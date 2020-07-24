Eckelkamp leads after two rounds at MGA stroke play championship

Tyan Eckelkamp holds the lead after two rounds at the Missouri Golf Association’s 2020 Stroke Play Championship at Norwood Hills Country Club’s West course.

The players found much different, dryer conditions for the second round compared to the first.

Eckelkamp (Washington) sits in the lead with a two-day total of 133. Eckelkamp shot a 66 on day one and a 67 for round two. He totaled five birdies and one bogey and currently has a two-shot lead. Chasing Eckelkamp is the co-leader from day one Brad Carpenter (Washington) with a two-day total of 135. Carpenter penciled in three birdies and one bogey for the day leaving him two strokes back.

The field was trimmed to the low 40 and ties at a score of 146 for a total of 40 players advancing into the third round.

Golfers who advance to Friday will play two 18-hole rounds, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning round will be played on the West course and the afternoon will be played on the East course.

