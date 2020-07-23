Parson about kids catching COVID-19 comments: ‘What I said didn’t come out the way I intended’

Gov. Mike Parson has gained national attention for comments he made Friday on “The Marc Cox Morning Show” in St. Louis. The governor has been firm in getting Missouri’s kids back to school this fall.

“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson said. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re going to get over it.”

The governor’s comments have sparked a flurry of criticism in Missouri and nationally.

WATCH: Dr. Fauci fact checks Gov. Parson on the risks COVID poses to children: "Some children do get seriously ill and some do pass it on to the adults. So I think we have to be careful when we talk about that." #MOGov pic.twitter.com/62eHjcHutW — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) July 22, 2020

A statement from Missouri National Education Association President Phil Murray says Parson’s comments demonstrate “a callous disregard for the suffering of children and the safety of the parents, grandparents, educators, and students that will be put at risk if schools are reopened with improper plans and protections.”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democratic candidate for governor, said Parson’s comments displayed “stunning ignorance”.

Our kids shouldn’t be collateral damage for @GovParsonMO’s re-election campaign. Even if kids aren’t hospitalized from COVID-19, they will spread it to teachers, parents, grandparents, and others who are at greater risk. This isn’t the leadership Missouri families deserve. pic.twitter.com/lt7tKZm0sl — Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) July 20, 2020

Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, had a bit more to say.

Hey @GovParsonMO while you’re running around the state with no mask saying no big deal if our children get this deadly virus…look who’s #6 in the country for increases in cases. https://t.co/8XmAn5m3V1 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 20, 2020

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, inserted her thoughts.

This is willfully endangering our kids—and entire communities—for political gain. Forcing schools to reopen without providing them with the resources they need to do so safely is reckless, dangerous, and the last thing we should do. https://t.co/3otpKsReDA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 20, 2020

During a press conference Wednesday at the state Capitol, Parson started off by bringing up the topic. The governor says he did not do a good job of explaining his point – that COVID-19 will likely be in Missouri’s schools and we must be prepared.

“For someone to use politics as a tool to say that I don’t give a damn about children is one sick individual,” Parson says during a Capitol press conference Wednesday. “And anybody that wants to follow my career, take a good look at it and you’ll find out who I care about and who I’ve protected.”

Parson pointed out that his daughter is a teacher and he has five grandchildren attending public schools. He added that he has funded education more than any other Missouri governor.

