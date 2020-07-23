Northwest Missouri State ranked 5th in Lindy’s preview; Central Missouri and Lindenwood also in top-25

The Northwest Missouri State University football team is ranked No. 5 in Lindy’s Sports College Football National 2020 Preview issue.
Bearcat senior offensive lineman Tanner Owen (Kearney, Missouri) is listed as a first-team all-America pick by Lindy’s. The Bearcats are slated to open the 2020 season Oct. 3 at home against Pittsburg State.
Two additional in-state programs make the top 25 as Central Missouri is ranked 14th and Lindenwood is 17th. The full poll:
Lindy’s Division II Preseason Top 25
1. West Florida
2. Lenoir-Rhyne
3. Valdosta State
4. Minnesota State
5. Northwest Missouri State
6. Ferris State
7. Notre Dame (Ohio)
8. Texas A&M-Commerce
9. Harding
10. Colorado School of Mines
11. Slippery Rock
12. Indianapolis
13. Colorado State-Pueblo
14. Central Missouri
15. Ouachita Baptist
16. Wingate
17. Lindenwood
18. Bowie State
19. Shepherd
20. Indiana (Pa.)
21. Tiffin
22. Sioux Falls
23. Carson-Newman
24. Augustana
25. Grand Valley State