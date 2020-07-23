Northwest Missouri State ranked 5th in Lindy’s preview; Central Missouri and Lindenwood also in top-25

The Northwest Missouri State University football team is ranked No. 5 in Lindy’s Sports College Football National 2020 Preview issue.

Bearcat senior offensive lineman Tanner Owen (Kearney, Missouri) is listed as a first-team all-America pick by Lindy’s. The Bearcats are slated to open the 2020 season Oct. 3 at home against Pittsburg State.

Two additional in-state programs make the top 25 as Central Missouri is ranked 14th and Lindenwood is 17th. The full poll:

Lindy’s Division II Preseason Top 25

1. West Florida

2. Lenoir-Rhyne

3. Valdosta State

4. Minnesota State

5. Northwest Missouri State

6. Ferris State

7. Notre Dame (Ohio)

8. Texas A&M-Commerce

9. Harding

10. Colorado School of Mines

11. Slippery Rock

12. Indianapolis

13. Colorado State-Pueblo

14. Central Missouri

15. Ouachita Baptist

16. Wingate

17. Lindenwood

18. Bowie State

19. Shepherd

20. Indiana (Pa.)

21. Tiffin

22. Sioux Falls

23. Carson-Newman

24. Augustana

25. Grand Valley State