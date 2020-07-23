Missouri’s Sen. Hawley, Rep. Smith introduce “Military Right to Carry Act”

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Congressman Jason Smith introduced twin legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives to allow active-duty military servicemembers to renew their concealed carry permits by mail when they are stationed outside of their home state.

The proposed law would also punish a state that does not participate by reducing its federal grant funding.

“This would cut through all of that red tape and allow active-duty service members to renew their concealed carry permit by mail,” Hawley told Missourinet. “They would be able to do that expeditiously. It protects their Second Amendment rights.”

Smith said he learned of the issue from a service member from southern Missouri who was stationed at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina. After he tried renew a concealed carry permit, he was told by county officials he had to visit the office in person and be physically living in the state of Missouri to complete his renewal. Military members are often unable to travel back to their home state to take care of these types of personal matters.