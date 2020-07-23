D-III power WashU cancels all fall sports

WashU announced Wednesday that all fall sports, including football, are canceled for the 2020 season. The university issued the following release.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic, Washington University in St. Louis will not participate in varsity athletic competitions this Fall season.

This includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, football, women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and sports that compete with non-traditional competition seasons – baseball and softball.

“These are incredibly challenging and unprecedented times for higher education and intercollegiate athletics. While the decision to cancel Fall competitive schedules was not made easily, we remain committed to keeping the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and campus community front of mind,” said Director of Athletics Anthony J. Azama. “We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for Fall student-athletes once they return to campus.”

Decisions on Winter sports have not been made and will be evaluated by University leadership later in the Fall.