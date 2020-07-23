$22 million in grants available for Missouri nonprofits responding to COVID-19

Gov. Mike Parson has announced a new $22 million grant program for Missouri nonprofits helping communities respond to the coronavirus. A press release from Parson’s office says the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant is designed to support nonprofits in meeting critical and emergent needs as a result of COVID-19 and to help these organizations maintain their operations despite lower than average donations during the pandemic.

Organizations eligible for this grant are 501(c)(3) nonprofits, excluding hospitals, schools, and animal charities. Funds can be used to cover hazard pay for direct health care workers, leasing additional space for social distancing, testing costs, payroll and supply expenses.

“Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Parson says. “They have delivered critical support to our citizens, and this grant will ensure that they are able to continue helping those who need it most.”

The maximum grant request is initially limited to $250,000. Organizations applying must show a direct link between the COVID-19 crisis and their ability to provide services or a significant increase in demand for services by the community. Applicants must also demonstrate incurred costs or anticipated costs between March 1 and November 15, 2020.

“The nonprofit community has been instrumental for many Missourians in this time of uncertainty,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon says. “This program will help magnify those efforts, supporting these organizations even as the pandemic evolves.”

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is accepting applications online through two rounds. Round one will be taking submissions through August 14. They must be nonprofits serving disadvantaged populations whose services are substantially dedicated to addressing critical needs resulting from COVID-19 in the areas of homelessness prevention, job training, food insecurity, at-risk youth services, childcare, and educational support.

Round two will be accepted from August 19 to August 28. Those eligible to apply are nonprofits providing services not identified in round one that can demonstrate they are suffering from direct and second-order effects of the public health emergency.

