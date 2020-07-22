Pairings set for this week’s Missouri Stroke Play Championship

Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis will host the Missouri Stroke Play Championship on July 22-24. Norwood Hills has hosted many MGA events over the years including the Missouri Amateur Championship in 1938,1981, and 2014.

Norwood Hills has two 18-hole courses.

The East Course has remained relatively unchanged since its inception in 1922, giving it a very classic feel that is unrivaled in the Midwest. The West Course has a rather elite history of hosted events, boasting the 1948 PGA Championship, the 2001 USGA Senior Amateur Championship and the 2018 USGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.

Last year’s Championship was held at Glen Echo Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Brad Nurski claimed the title after shooting 74/64/71/64 with a total of 273. Nurski has qualified for the 2020 US Amateur, and will be unable to to defend his title this year. The past champions of the Missouri Stroke Play that are competing for the title again this year are, Sam Migdal (2017), Joe Migdal (2015), Skip Berkmeyer (2016, 2013), Brian Haskell (2011), and Wayne Fredrick (2001).

Tee times start Wednesday, July 22nd at 7:30 am. The players will compete in a 36-hole qualifier on July 22nd and July 23rd before the cut of the low 40 scores plus ties. The players will then compete on the 24th in a 36 hole final to name the 2020 Missouri Stroke Play Champion.