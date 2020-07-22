NFL COVID-19 cases down, no preseason and smaller rosters

>>NFL Union Website Claims 59 Players Test Positive

The NFL Players Association said 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 on its website. Previously it stated 95 players, but updated claiming the larger number included staff.

>>Report: NFL Proposes Slimmed Down Camp Rosters

NFL training camps could have less participation this year. Multiple reports say the NFL is proposing a roster size of 80 players to the NFLPA. The rosters would be smaller than the regular 90-man limit as a result of the ongoing coronavirus. The proposal is aimed to help social distancing in team facilities.

>>NFL Preseason Games Cancelled

he NFL preseason is off. The Players’ Association said yesterday all exhibition games will be canceled after the typical four-game slate was trimmed to two earlier this year. All teams are set to report to training camp next Tuesday.