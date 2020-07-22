Mike Matheny faced with a starting pitching problem

>>Royals Yield Five Homers In Loss To Astros

(Kansas City, MO) — Jackson Kowar and Richard Lovelady each gave up two homers in a 15-6 Royals’ loss to Houston at Kauffman Stadium. Kowar took the loss, giving up five runs in two innings. Braden Shipley surrendered five runs in one inning and yielded the other homer. Top-prospect Bobby Witt went 2-for-3 with two walks, a RBI-double, stole a base and scored two runs. The Royals conclude exhibition play today at St. Louis.

>>Royals Rule Out Keller For Opening Day Roster

(Kansas City, MO) — Manager Mike Matheny said Brad Keller won’t be on the roster when the Royals open the season Friday. Matheny said in a Zoom call Keller has not progressed as they had hoped after being setback by a COVID-19 positive test in summer camp. Keller, the 2019 opening day starter, and Jakob Junis [[ JOO-nis ]], who was projected as the number three starter but was also setback by COVID-19, won’t be available when the season begins. The Royals’ patchwork rotation opens up possibilities for Brady Singer and Foster Griffin, two former first-round draft picks who have not thrown a pitch in the majors, and Jesse Hahn, who starts today in St. Louis.

>>Cards Host Royals Today

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals and Royals do battle today at Busch Stadium in the final tuneup before St. Louis’ season opener Friday night. The Cards’ starter hasn’t been announced but Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martínez are expected to pitch in the exhibition. Jack Flaherty takes the mound as the Redbirds host the Pirates Friday night to start the shortened 2020 season. Danny Duffy will start Friday in Cleveland.