Cardinals move on from one of the worst free agent deals in club history

The Cardinals released reliever Brett Cecil who was in the final year of a four-year, $30.5 million contract. According to Anne Rogers of stlcardinals.com, it was the Cardinals biggest deal for a free-agent reliever in franchise history.

In 2017, he pitched in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 ERA.

In 2018, he pitched in just 40 games with a 6.89 ERA and had two stints on the DL.

In 2019, he has carpel tunnel syndrome, had surgery and missed all of last season.

In 2020, his velocity dropped and was barely hitting 80 mph.

Cecil played ten years in the Majors.