Royals GM gives commencement speech to KC seniors

Royals Sr. Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore is honoring area seniors by recording a commencement speech for Kansas City Public Schools Class of 2020 graduations that were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Kansas City Royals and our entire community, we are extremely proud of the Kansas City Public Schools Class of 2020,” said Moore. “We have a strong and committed heart for the next generation of leaders. This class is positioned well to lead strong in the future. No one will ever forget the Class of 2020.”

Seniors at East High School, Southeast High School, Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, Central High School, Northeast High School and Lincoln College Preparatory Academy were honored in special ceremonies. Rather than a virtual graduation, groups of graduates were able to “walk the stage” in front of a small gathering of family members and receive their diplomas. The ceremonies were all recorded and will air on KCPS-TV during the last week of July.

The Royals also displayed each graduate’s name by high school on the CrownVision video board at Kauffman Stadium and shared the feed to each high school to use during the ceremonies.

