The name of the new Major League Soccer franchise in St. Louis will be unveiled next month. The name, colors and crest will be revealed in a virtual announcement scheduled for August 13th. Fans can apply through the team website to join a crowd of more than 700 virtual attendees. The news comes after MLS announced last week one-year delays of three expansion teams’ inaugural seasons, which pushes St. Louis’ first season back to 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter