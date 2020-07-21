>>Montgomery Struggles Against Astros

(Kansas City, MO) — Mike Montgomery gave up a couple of two-run homers in the fourth inning in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Astros in an exhibition game at Kauffman Stadium. The lefty failed to make it through the fourth, allowing five runs, four unearned, on four hits and two walks, throwing 37 strikes in 69 pitches. Salvador Perez and Bubba Starling homered for KC. The two teams meet again today.

>>Royals Put Junis On IR

(Kansas City, MO) — Jakob Junis will start the season on the injured list instead of the Royals’ number-three starter. Junis was setback by a COVID-19 positive test and needs more time to increase his pitch count up. With 2019 opening day starter Brad Keller also building up his pitch count after a COVID-19 diagnosis interrupted his summer camp, KC may have two open rotation spots at least temporary to fill when the season begins Friday.