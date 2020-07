The Cardinals pitching rotation is set for the start of the shortened 2020 season. Manager Mike Shildt announced last night that Carlos Martínez beat out Kwang Hyun Kim for the fifth spot in the rotation. Kim will likely become the closer. The Cards’ starting rotation will consist of Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Martínez. Flaherty will be the Opening Day starter Friday night against the Pirates at Busch Stadium.

