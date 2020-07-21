DHSS: Missouri’s coronavirus cases increase 1,138 from Monday’s total

Missouri’s coronavirus cases have increased by more than 1,000 in the past 24 hours.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says Missouri now has 34,762 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,138 from Monday’s number of 33,624.

Missouri had 22,830 cases, as of July 3.

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams will brief Capitol reporters Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, along with Governor Mike Parson. The governor told reporters last week that 60 percent of the new cases have been in three main regions: the St. Louis area, Kansas City area and southwest Missouri

Governor Parson has also noted that more younger people are testing positive in Missouri, adding that the average diagnosed patient’s age continues to drop.

Dr. Williams has been urging Missourians to wear a mask, to practice social distancing and to wash their hands frequently.

DHSS says there have been 1,143 COVID deaths in Missouri.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet