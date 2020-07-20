Royals place Junis on IL to give him extra time to prepare for the season

The Kansas City Royals placed right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis on the Injured List to allow him to continue to prepare for the 2020 season. The 27-year old was not among the initial group of players who reported to Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19. He was cleared a little over a week ago to return to baseball activities but is not yet ready for the regular season.

“It’s unfortunate, but I need to take a step back and get caught up before I’ll be able to contribute the way I feel I’m capable to help this team,” said Junis. “My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 test and while I’ve been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season. After talking to Mike (Matheny) and Cal (Eldred), it became clear that the best course of action would be for me to return to the I.L. and continue to throw and prepare to contribute when I’m ready.”