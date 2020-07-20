Montgomery to start Monday night against the Astros

Left-hander Mike Montgomery will get the start Monday for the Royals in an exhibition game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium at 7:05 p.m. CT. That could set up Montgomery for a Saturday start in Cleveland, as Danny Duffy already has been named Opening Day starter for Friday. However, manager Mike Matheny would not confirm.

Royals RF/DH Jorge Soler, who set a franchise record and led the American League in home runs with 48 in 2019 has had a slow Summer Camp, but hit his first homer on Saturday during an intrasquad games.

“I’m still working on it hard,” Soler said through interpreter Luis Perez. “I’m not worried about it too much. If I start slow, I know I can pick it up pretty fast.”

Royals left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo and catcher Nick Dino have tested positive to COVID-19. A MRI also revealed Tillo has a UCL injury. The Royals have revealed six positive COVID-19 tests since they opened summer camp. The Royals also worked out a deal with the T-Bones and Wyandotte County to use the T-Bones Stadium as their alternate site for workouts during the 2020 season. The T-Bone are an independent league team that the pandemic has shutdown this summer.