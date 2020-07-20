Mahomes “hoping” NFL agrees on proper safety protocols

Missourinet

Chiefs rookies are to report Monday to training camp, but NFL players are sounding off about wanting a safer environment to work in. Several players Tweeted on Sunday urging the league to listen to its experts’ guidelines and recommendations on safely opening up training camps. They used the hashtag “we want to play,” saying they just want to do so in the safest way possible.

The collective bargaining agreement dictates that players must report to training camp July 28th. However, the league and the NFL Players Association still don’t agree on the frequency of coronavirus tests, the details of an opt-out clause and whether or not there will be preseason games. In a coordinated effort yesterday, NFL stars began Tweeting to put pressure on owners to agree to the NFLPA’s suggestions. Here are some of the tweets from Chiefs players.

