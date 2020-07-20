Gallegos back with the Cardinals for final week of summer camp

Giovanny Gallegos, who had 27 saves last year for the Cardinals, was back on the field Sunday after a long delay in arriving to Summer Camp. He threw a light bullpen session before Sunday’s intrasquad game. It was just a few days ago that Gallegos was finally about to arrive in St. Louis after flying from Mexico. He declined to comment with reporters on the reason for his absence.

Despite being away from the team, Gallegos threw on his own and manager Mike Shildt will watch how Gallegos recovers. The question remains whether he’ll be ready to go for Friday’s season opener against the Pirates. The Cardinals will also have to wait on Alex Reyes and Génesis Cabrera after confirmed COVID-19 results set them back in Summer Camp. Both players pitched on Saturday but they will miss the start of the season to build up arm strength.