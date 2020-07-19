NFL tells teams training camp will start next week as scheduled

The NFL emailed all 32 teams informing them that training camps will start next week as previously scheduled. In the email, teams were notified that rookies will report on July 21, quarterbacks and

injured players on July 23, followed by all other players on July 28. Even with camps set to open, discussions between the NFL and NFL Players Association on health and player safety protocols amid

the coronavirus pandemic are still ongoing. One of the biggest requests from the NFLPA is daily player testing for COVID-19 as opposed to every other day.

Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.