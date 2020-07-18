96 Missouri Children’s Division positions getting eliminated August 3

The Missouri Children’s Division is cutting 96 positions on August 3, including 80 filled jobs and another 16 vacant ones. State Department of Social Services spokesperson Becky Woelfel tells Missourinet about 70 of the affected employees have been offered other jobs within the division. For the remaining staff, she says the agency is working with them to find employment in another DSS division or state department.

Woelfel says no direct worker staff or case-carrying employees had their jobs cut. To reduce the number of impacted staff, she says the plan eliminates positions that perform duties which can be eliminated or distributed to other workers without negatively affecting services provided.

Originally, the plan was to slash 110 jobs. The average salary of the revised plan was higher than the original plan, which resulted in a lower number of positions reduced.

Last month, State Budget Director Dan Haug announced about 500 state workers jobs are getting eliminated – including some 300 filled positions. The reductions are a result of COVID-19 impacting Missouri’s revenue.

