Purkey’s last words mean little to victim’s parents (from Network Indiana)

(TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Chris Davis, WIBC) Wesley Purkey’s final words didn’t mean much to the parents of Jennifer Long, whom he raped and murdered in 1998, before dismembering her body with a chainsaw, burning her remains and throwing them in a sewage pond. Purkey was executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Thursday morning.

“I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused to Jennifer’s family,” Purkey said, when given a chance to say final words. “I am deeply sorry. I deeply regret the pain I caused to my daughter, who I love so very much. This sanitized murder really does not serve no purpose whatsoever.”

“It didn’t mean much,” said Olivia Long, who traveled from Missouri to be at the execution. “He’s not very genuine. He’s a very manipulative individual. And, there was obviously nothing wrong with him mentally because he remembered Jennifer’s name to apologize to us.”

Purkey’s lawyers had argued against his execution, saying Alzheimer’s prevented him from understanding why he had been put to death.

Both parents said the process from his trial to his death, took too long.

