MSHSAA sends recommendations for return to play for 2020

On Wednesday, the MSHSAA Board of Directors and MSHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee sent it’s recommendations to member schools for their return to play/activities for the 2020/21 school year. High school sports are still on schedule to begin with practices starting on 8/10 and competition beginning on 8/28.

MSHSAA also stresses students and their families, along with school personnel must recognize these risks and implement best practices to reasonably limit their risks.

Here is the full document of recommendations.

2020-2021 MSHSAA Guidelines-Recommendations for Opening Sports and Activities