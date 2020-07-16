Mizzou’s Drinkwitz continues to take the right approach to the start of football (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz is not getting wrapped up in the multiple scenarios that could play out this fall on college campuses. Coach Drink says the players are excited, the staff is doing everything to be safe and he’s moving forward with plans that they will be playing their first game on September 5th.

Plus, hot takes from Dexter Fowler. Wait until you hear how he kept in shape at home during the shutdown.

The Bozoputer spits out how many days it has been since Salvy Perez last played a game for the Royals. Wait until you hear how excited Salvy is going to be to play again.