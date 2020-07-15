Chiefs, Chris Jones agree on a four-year deal

The Chiefs and Chris Jones have agreed to a four-year contract worth 85-million dollars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes 60-million in total guarantees. Jones has logged 16-and-a-half sacks the last two seasons and logged three passes defended in the Super Bowl win over the 49ers. His 21.25-million dollar per year extension puts him behind only Aaron Donald for interior defensive linemen.

The deal includes:

$37 million, due at signing

$60 million, guaranteed for injury

$5 million in incentives, making the value of the contract up to $85 million

Jones has registered 33 sacks in 61 career games with Kansas City. His breakout year was 2018 when he recorded 15.5.