The Blues and Blackhawks will meet in an exhibition game later this month. It will be played July 29th in Edmonton. It will be the first game for each team since the NHL shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following their one exhibition game, the Blues will begin a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seeding starting August 2nd at Colorado, August 6th vs. Vegas and August 9th vs. Dallas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter