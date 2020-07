Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Random topics covered on the return of fall ball in the SEC.

I question how and why are the Royals playing practice games with the Astros?

Are “they” really going after Kansas City’s football team for using Chiefs?

I have a lot of questions today…not sure I give you any answers but it’s your chance to be heard. Like my Facebook page and respond with your thoughts