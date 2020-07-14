Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks decides to sit out 2020 season

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks is opting of the 2020 season, citing pre-existing health concerns. The 23-year-old is considered a high-risk designation for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes, which is considered a pre-existing condition. Hicks is also recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last year. The hard-throwing right-hander appeared in 29 games last season with 14 saves before surgery in June.

The Cardinals are still without pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez after they tested positive for COVID-19. Relievers Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos are also inactive, although there is no official word linking them to the coronavirus.