Blues activate Tarasenko from I.R., clears way for 2020 playoff push

>>Blues’ Tarasenko Activated From IR

(St. Louis, MO) — The Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko is set to return to the lineup after being sidelined since October with a shoulder injury. The right winger has been activated from injured reserve. He has been back on the ice for workouts in recent weeks and skated for the first session of training camp yesterday. Tarasenko underwent surgery on his left shoulder after getting hurt against the Kings. He will now be eligible to return on August 2nd when the Blues meet the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of the resumed campaign.

>>Blues Signing Perunovich To Two-Year Entry Level Contract

(St. Louis, MO) — The Blues are signing Scott Perunovich. The team has agreed to terms on a two-year entry level contract with the defenseman. The 21-year-old was originally drafted by St. Louis in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently finished his third year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Last season, the Minnesota native led the Bulldogs with six goals and 34 assists in 34 regular-season games.