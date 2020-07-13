Royals will play Cardinals in an exhibition game before regular season

The Kansas City Royals have scheduled three exhibition games leading up to the season opener on Friday, July 24. The Royals will host the Houston Astros in Kauffman Stadium on Monday, July 20 (7:05 p.m.) and again on Tuesday, July 21 (1:05 p.m.). The club will then travel across the state to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3:05 p.m. game in Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 22.

This will mark the first exhibition meeting between Kansas City and St. Louis since 2001, when both clubs were members of the Grapefruit League, while the Royals last met Astros in exhibition play in 2015 in Houston.

KC is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Friday, July 24 in Cleveland at 6:10 p.m. CT.