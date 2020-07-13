Royals running low on catchers due to COVID-19

The Royals are running out of catchers. Backup Cam Gallagher tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, All-Star Salvy Perez already tested positive and Meibrys Viloria is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The Royals have added Nick Dini who played in 20 games last year and they signed Oscar Hernandez who play in 22 games a few years ago in Arizona and was in Cardinals spring training camp before being released in May.

Salvy’s positive test was announced on July 4th. He’ll be allowed to return to camp after 14 days or two consecutive negative tests.