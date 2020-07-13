Report: Chiefs and Chris Jones discussing long-term agreement

Now that the Chiefs have their franchise quarterback locked up for the next 12 years, according to ESPN they team is working on a long-term deal for their top defensive player, Chris Jones. They need to complete a deal by Wednesday, the deadline for players with the franchise tag. If no deal is reached, Jones can sign a one-year deal worth just over $16 million. Jones also hinted on social media that he could sit out the 2020 season. Jones has posted 24.5 sacks combined over the last two seasons for Kansas City with career-high 15.5 sacks coming in 2018.

