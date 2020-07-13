ESPN suspends NBA writer for expletive response to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

ESPN and its lead NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski are apologizing after he replied with an expletive quip to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri following a news release.

Hawley sent out a release publicly criticizing the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver for allowing players to promote social justice on their jerseys this season. Wojnarowski replied with a two-word response that the senator’s office posted on Twitter.

ESPN said the statement was “completely unacceptable.” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter that he was disrespectful and made a regrettable mistake. He said he would contact the senator directly to apologize.

Hawley tweeted at ESPN to not suspend “Woj” as he is known in NBA circles.

.@espn don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake https://t.co/No0rG4mS1L — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 12, 2020