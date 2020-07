Blues will begin round robin tournament on August 2nd

The Blues will play a three-game round robin tournament starting on August 2nd against Colorado in Edmonton. They’ll also play the Vegas Golden Knights on the 6th and the Dallas Stars on the 9th. The round-robin tournament determines playoff seeding for the top four teams in the conference.

Here is the Western Conference playoff schedule.

WESTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Rogers Place, Edmonton)

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuedsay, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues