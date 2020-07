The annual Watson Challenge golf tournament has been shelved for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was initially scheduled for May, but the three-day event was pushed back to an August 4th tee off. It is named after 70-year-old Hall of Game golfer and KC native Tom Watson, who normally plays in the tourney to determine the best golfer in the KC area. Watson withdrew last month because of a scheduled shoulder surgery.

