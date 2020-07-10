Royals and Cardinals will face other six times…in 2021

>>Royals Will Open Next Season At Home

(Kansas City, MO) — While MLB has yet to play a game this season, it has released the 2021 schedule. The Royals will open April 1st against the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. It will be the fifth time in seven seasons for KC to open at home. In-state rival St. Louis will visit The K for three games beginning August 13th. The Royals will also visit the Cardinals for three games in back-to-back weekends. The Royals are home the Fourth of July against the Twins. They’ll have a pair of 10-game homestands, one in April and the other in August.

>>Cardinals 2021 Schedule Released

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals 2021 schedule is set two weeks ahead of the start of the long-delayed 2020 season. St. Louis will start the season with three games each at Cincinnati and Miami from April 1st through the 7th. The home opener is April 8th against Milwaukee. The Cards will play all 20 of their inter-league games against the American League Central Division.

