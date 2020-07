Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mizzou Baseball Coach Steve Bieser joins me for a quick chat about the NCAA’s decision giving the Tigers eligibility for the postseason in 2021. We talk about the long-term impact on the coronavirus on college baseball, plus he shares his thoughts on Major League Baseball’s 60-game schedule and what we should watch for as fans.