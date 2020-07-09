Trump threatens to cut federal funding to schools; Parson says kids need to get back to school

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to schools that do not reopen their doors this fall. On Twitter, he says several other countries have reopened schools with no problems. During a meeting with education leaders in Washington, D.C., Trump says he is going to “put a lot of pressure on governors” to get schools back open again.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Mike Parson and K-12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven have been meeting this week with leaders in Washington, D.C. to discuss ways to help protect students, workers and their families from COVID-19. Each person at the table said a few words.

“He can put a little pressure on you if he decides to do that – I will say that,” says Parson. “So, sometimes we all need a little push to get things going.”

The governor says safely reopening Missouri schools is necessary to continue providing resources to at-risk students.

“I set there and I think of all the kids that need to be in school,” says Parson. “There’s the ones that have the privilege of going every day. That’s almost common that we go to school for most of the school kids, but a lot of school kids it’s a safety blanket. It’s a way to get nutrition. It’s a way to get counseling. It’s a way for somebody to help them when they cry out for help. This virus cannot shut our country down and our states down. We have to deal with it as we would anything else that we have dealt with in this country. We have to move forward and the economy and life goes on. Education is part of who we are and kids need to get back in school. Parents need to get more involved in their schools and be back involved in their schools, as I heard speakers today speak. It’s part of — it’s part of who we are. It’s how we build a future, and I think that’s so important.”

A U.S. House Appropriations Committee spokesperson tells Politico that Trump does not have the authority to withhold federal funding.

Most of Missouri’s K through 12 education is funded at the state and local levels.

