State health officials sending staff to northern Missouri’s Macon, following church revival

(Reporter Scott Lunte from Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX contributed to this story)

Health officials in northern Missouri’s Macon County say a church revival last week has now led to 21 confirmed coronavirus cases.

During a media briefing with Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on Thursday, state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams told Missourinet the revival took place in Macon, which is a town of about 5,000 residents.

“There was a revival over about four days, probably involved around 100 people, 150. Came in from different counties,” Dr. Williams says.

Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX (AM 1230) reports 18 of the 21 cases involve Macon County residents, while three are from nearby Adair County. That’s in the Kirksville area.

DHSS is sending staff from Jefferson City to Macon, to assist health officials there with COVID-19 testing. Dr. Williams says Macon County needs help with testing.

“I think the way we’re probably leaning on that is with our Abbott machines that we have, we can go up there and do point of care testing immediately, and I think that’s the way our staff was going,” says Williams.

He also praises the job that Macon’s Samaritan Hospital is doing.

KWIX reports the revival was held from June 28 through July 1 at Macon’s Open Arms Baptist Church. The revival involved churches from both inside and outside Macon County.

County health officials are urging anyone who attended the revival to self-quarantine until July 15.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet