The Royals held their initial intrasquad summer camp game as they ratchet up activity. Outfielder Hunter Dozier left with a bruised hand after being hit by a Brady Singer pitch. Rookie Nick Heath exited with body cramps after coming up lame chasing a ball hit off the center field wall. KC has placed catcher Meibrys Viloria and infielder Matt Reynolds on the 10-day injured list. They have been replaced on the 60-man pool roster by catchers Allan de San Miguel and Freddy Fermin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter