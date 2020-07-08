Jimmie Johnson cleared to race again this weekend

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. She thought she was having regular seasonal allergy symptoms.

Hendrick Motorsports had four crew members tested for COVID-19 after Johnson’s diagnosis and all four received negative results. The No. 48 team will have its regular personnel roster for Sunday’s race.

Johnson dropped to 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for playoffs after missing the Brickyard 400.