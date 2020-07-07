Mizzou baseball and softball eligible for postseason in 2021

Mizzou athletics received confirmation late last week from the NCAA that baseball and softball are eligible for postseason next year. Both programs were leveled with sanctions by the NCAA early in 2019 that included a postseason ban for 2020, but there was some concern that the ban would remain in place since this year’s season was canceled. Mizzou baseball last made an NCAA regional in 2012. Softball made Regionals in 2019 for the 13th straight season.

On Jan. 31, 2019, the NCAA originally announced the sanctions against MU, which included a postseason ban for the Mizzou football, baseball and softball teams. The football team was unable to play in a bowl game after the 2019 season due to the ban. This all came after an investigation into a former tutor who completed classwork for 12 student-athletes.

🗣 Some GREAT news to brighten your Monday morning ⤵ Mizzou Athletics received confirmation late last week from the NCAA that @MizzouBaseball & @MizzouSoftball are eligible for 2021 postseason tournaments. The bans have been served.#MIZ l #ShowMe 🐯 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 6, 2020